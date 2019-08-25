NEW VIENNA, Iowa — Authorities said three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Saturday morning near New Vienna.
According to an Iowa State Patrol report, a driver was westbound on 160th Street just after 9 a.m. when the vehicle’s tires left the road. The driver swerved and struck a bridge.
An eastbound vehicle was unable to stop, striking the first vehicle on the passenger side. Troopers did not release the names of drivers or passengers.
Two people were transported to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, according to the report. Troopers said a third was transported to Regional Medical Center in Manchester.