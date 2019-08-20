Authorities said a man suffered a head injury when he fell off a truck south of Dubuque on Tuesday.
Kevin Leconte, 57, initially was taken to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center before later being transferred to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, according to a press release from the Dubuque County Sheriff's Department. It did not provide any information on his condition.
Emergency responders were dispatched shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday to 5974 Olde Massey Road. The release states that Leonard Leconte, 82, was driving out of his lane while Kevin Leconte, his son, sat on the lowered tailgate of his truck. When the elder Leconte turned south onto Olde Massey, his son "slid off the tailgate and landed on the roadway, causing a laceration to his head."
The incident remains under investigation.