DYERSVILLE, Iowa — A Beckman Catholic High School senior is one of two Iowa students nominated to participate in the American Junior Academy of Science.
Tyler Salrin was selected based on his research entitled, ”Structural, Hydrophilic, and Ultraviolet Resistance Analysis to Determine Graphene Bonding on Glass.” Salrin will present his research virtually on Friday, Feb. 5.
This year’s AJAS agenda includes lectures by revered figures in the science community, including Director of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases and the National Institute of Health Dr. Anthony Fauci.
“This is very prestigious, as they have some big names speaking to them,” said Beckman High School science instructor Cheryl Kluesner. “These are usually trips where you go and meet all kinds of people from around the United States and the world.”
This is Salrin’s second major project, and being selected to the AJAS is the culmination of extensive research with glass. He explained his research has practical applications.
“In a previous project, I was looking for ways to improve jet plane windshields, though I ran into complications with the material I was using,” he said. “The research goal of this project was to analyze the ability of graphene to bond to glass so the structural integrity of the glass could be improved.”
Kluesner has facilitated Salrin’s growth at Beckman and explains he has been involved in project work throughout his high school years.
“I do a research program at Beckman and anyone that wants to participate can participate. Tyler has been interested since he was a freshman,” Kluesner said.
Salrin is grateful for the opportunities he’s been afforded at Beckman, and looks forward to the next level.
“The science program at Beckman has prepared me for my future. I have had the opportunity to learn how the research process works so I am better prepared when I need to do it in the future,” said Salrin. “I plan to study materials science and aerospace engineering. While I have been accepted to a few colleges, I have not decided where.”
Kluesner has no doubt Salrin has a bright future.
“Tyler is super-interested in space. He’d love to work for NASA or something like that ... Our program just gives kids a way to explore something different and give them new opportunities,” Kluesner said.