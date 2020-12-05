Police said one person was injured Thursday after failing to yield and causing a crash in Dubuque.
Karen R. Gibbs, 59, of Dyersville, Iowa, complained of wrist pain but was not taken to a hospital by ambulance, according to a crash report.
The crash occurred at about 6:45 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Wacker Drive and Dodge Street. The report states that Gibbs was southbound on Wacker when she tried to turn into Wacker Plaza. However, the report states that Gibbs turned in front of Shane J. Knipper, 36, of Dubuque, whose vehicle hit Gibbs’ vehicle.
Gibbs was cited with failure to yield upon a left turn.