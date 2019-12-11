Police said a woman who was kicked out of a Dubuque apartment by her roommate set several fires in the building in retaliation.
Josie L. Schoenberger, 21, of 2850 White St., was arrested at 6:40 p.m. Monday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging first-degree arson, as well as outstanding warrants charging assault on persons in certain occupations, first-degree harassment, possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct.
First-degree arson is a Class B felony in Iowa, and is punishable by up to 25 years in prison upon conviction.
Court documents state that Schoenberger had been living with Jeremy L. Rohner, 23, at 305 W. 16th St., No. 5, on Nov. 26, when the pair had an argument and Schoenberger was told to leave.
Dubuque firefighters responded to a fire at the apartment at 6:17 p.m. the next day. Dubuque Fire Marshal Mark Burkle determined that the fire was intentionally set in multiple locations, including two trash cans in the living room, one in the kitchen and one in a bathroom.
Schoenberger later admitted setting the fires after entering the apartment through an unlocked window, according to court documents.
Schoenberger also is accused of threatening Dr. Michael Peroski, of MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, on Wednesday.