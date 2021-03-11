A Dubuque man recently was sentenced to 10 years in prison for trying to sexually assault women at two different businesses in a matter of minutes in November.
Nickolas R. Bandy, 29, was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to two charges of third-degree kidnapping, “with (the) stipulation that the offense was sexually motivated,” according to court documents. He also must register as a sex offender.
Dismissed was a charge of assault causing injury with intent to commit sexual abuse.
Court documents state that Bandy entered Planet Fitness, 555 John F. Kennedy Road, just before 1:20 a.m. Nov. 5 and asked about a membership. He started filling out information for one then asked to see the massage area, then the tanning room.
“When (the employee) was showing the rooms, (Bandy) then approached her with a fist that was wrapped in a chain and ordered her into a tanning room,” documents state. “(The employee) began to lead (Bandy) to the tanning area, and when the opportunity presented itself, she was able to escape and ran away and called 911.”
Bandy fled the business. As police were investigating that case, they received a call about an attack at Mainstay Suites, 1275 Associates Drive. An employee reported that Bandy approached her and asked for assistance with the laundry machine in the laundry room.
“(The employee) stated that when she went into the room to help (Bandy), he closed the door and turned off the lights and grabbed her by the throat,” documents state. “(The employee) said she screamed, and (Bandy) took off, and she then called police.”
As police were investigating that case, a fire alarm on the second floor of Country Inn & Suites was pulled. Police reported locating Bandy on that floor.
Police said they found his vehicle in the MainStay Suites parking lot, with a chain on the ground nearby.
Bandy admitted to being at both MainStay and Planet Fitness and “coming in contact” with the two employees, documents state. He also admitted to having a chain with him at the gym.
Due to the sexual nature of the crimes, the Telegraph Herald has not identified the victims.