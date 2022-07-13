CUBA CITY, Wis. — Young artists have finished a new mural at Hometown Pharmacy in Cuba City.

Under the direction of Cuba City High School art teacher Michael Hadfield, young artists had been working on the mural since early June. The mural was completed late last week and is 50 feet long.

The mural was part of a reimagining of Hometown Pharmacy, owned by Bridget and Jon Wilson. The pharmacy and mural can be found at 122 N. Main St.

“Every single word I’ve heard was very positive, and everyone in the community seems to really appreciate it,” said Cuba City Economic Development Director Bob Jones.

