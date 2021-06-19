“Determined,” “feisty” and “woman of wisdom” are all words Sister Therese Mackin’s loved ones used to describe her.
Mackin, 93, died Wednesday after living a life dedicated to her religion, the field of education and making people laugh.
She was a member of the Sisters of Charity of the Blessed Virgin Mary for 70 years, worked at Clarke University in various roles for 48 years and was an elementary teacher at St. Anthony School.
During her time at Clarke, Mackin served as an associate professor of speech and drama, dean of students, director of planned giving, coordinator and director of development, vice president of institutional advancement, assistant to the president and executive vice president.
“She was someone that you would love to sit down and talk with,” said Sister Catherine Dunn, a former president of what was then Clarke College. “We’d get up from the dinner table, and we’d always be laughed out. She had such a sense of humor and wit.”
Dunn knew Mackin for nearly five decades, and Sister Joan Lingen knew her for a little more than six. Lingen was a Clarke student when she met Mackin.
“One of her greatest passions was using perfect grammar,” Lingen said.
Dunn added: “We called her Clarke’s grammarian.”
Together, Mackin and Dunn started Clarke’s institutional advancement office, which focuses on alumni relations and fundraising for the university.
“(Mackin) and Catherine probably raised more money for Clarke than any other person,” said Bill Biebuyck, vice president for institutional advancement.
Tim Conlon, president and CEO of Conlon Construction Co., is on Clarke’s Board of Trustees and knew Mackin when she was working in institutional advancement.
“She was all for Clarke,” he said.
Dick Gregory, president of Home+FloorShow in Dubuque, is a former member of Clarke’s board. He said Mackin set the standard for students’ behavior while having meaningful relationships with them.
“I will remember her as an incredible leader who had the ability to get things done,” Gregory said.
Biebuyck said the institutional advancement department had been brainstorming ways to honor Mackin prior to her death, and officials decided to name the department after her.
A sketch of Mackin and words about her influence will appear on a plaque at the office.
“Her impact on Clarke will continue to be felt for many, many years,” Biebuyck said.
Clarke also sends a medallion featuring a prominent person, building or tradition every year to everyone who has contributed $1,000 or more to the university. Biebuyck said the next one will be dedicated to Mackin.
Mackin’s willingness to do hard things came in handy when she was Clarke’s dean of students, Dunn said, but she did those difficult tasks gently.
“She didn’t demean people if something went wrong,” Dunn said. “She merely let them talk, and if she needed to say something, it was always words of wisdom.”
Relationships ran deep for Mackin. She had more than a dozen nieces and nephews who stayed in touch by visiting frequently and sending cards and flowers.
She was the only one to still call her niece Susan Mackin, “Susie.” Susan said visiting her aunt was her top priority when she was nearby.
“Her most treasured item was her address book,” Susan said. “It was a record of the ones she loved.”
Therese used the book to stay up to date with family members’ phone numbers and birthdays.
Nephew Jack Mackin grew up in St. Anthony, Iowa, which was also where Therese was born and raised. Her hometown house still stands, something Jack said his aunt enjoyed seeing.
Beyond Clarke, Therese Mackin volunteered as a board member for Dubuque’s girls club. Joyce Houtz served as the board president of the organization and said Mackin offered good insight and advice.
The two became longtime friends, sharing phone calls, cards and letters throughout the years after Houtz moved to Phoenix, where she currently resides.
Another connection Mackin made through Clarke was meeting Rick Dickinson, now the longtime president and CEO of Greater Dubuque Development Corp., in 1995. He said Mackin was a sweet lady with a spark in her eye.
“Sister Therese was always there with a smile, with attention to detail and always supporting the people she loved,” he said. “That was part of her service to God and her community.”