EPWORTH, Iowa -- Western Dubuque Community School Board members recently heard results of state testing from Director of Curriculum and Assessment Kelly Simon.
While comparing grades from year to year, Simon cautioned the board that it would be difficult to compare years.
In 2019, Iowa switched from using Iowa Assessments to the Iowa Statewide Assessment of Student Progress tests. With no tests given due to COVID-19 in 2020, students didn’t take the ISASP tests again until spring 2021.
“For our students, this spring was only the second time taking it,” Simon told the board. “For grade levels third and fourth, it was their first time taking it. With all of that, it makes it difficult to make reasonable comparisons from year to year with two sets of data and a gap year in between those two sets.”
Third-graders in the district showed an ELA (English, language arts, writing and reading) proficiency of 61%, a drop of 20 percentage points from third-graders in 2019.
“Our third-graders didn’t do well, and we expected that,” Simon explained, saying the three months that students were out of school due to COVID-19 impacted their reading. “I would argue the last three months of their first-grade year are the most pivotal in reading at grade level.”
According to Simon, low test results among third-graders are being seen statewide. Still, WD third-graders scored 11 percentage points higher than the state average. Grades five through 11 showed ELA percentages in the 80s, with a slight decrease in math scores.