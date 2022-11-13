Several national trends in the midterm election have emerged in the days since Election Day — one of which the tri-state area followed, two of which it did not, exactly.
Across the country, Republican candidates fared worse than is typical for a first-term president’s opposing major party. However, the opposite was true in traditionally Democratic Dubuque County, in which voters shifted toward Republican candidates due to an especially strong rural turnout.
Other national trends were big turnout by younger voters, especially for Democrats, and poor showings by election deniers and candidates handpicked by former President Donald Trump.
The youth vote
Researchers at Tufts University’s Center for Information and Research on Civic Learning and Engagement have estimated that, nationally, 27% of voters age 18 to 29 cast ballots this election. The group historically averages about 20% in a midterm.
In Wisconsin, the estimate was 31% this year. Voters in that age block also tend to vote for Democrats more than Republicans, historically.
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, won a tight reelection race Tuesday and thanked young voters Wednesday for the help he believed they gave him.
“I always said young people would make the difference in this election — and they sure as heck did, folks,” he said.
The National Election Pool exit poll of battleground states, from Edison Research, estimated that 70% of voters age 18 to 29 voted for both Evers and Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes. Barnes narrowly lost in his election bid against U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis.
Wisconsin does not release demographic breakdowns of votes post election, nor does Illinois. Iowa does release a canvas of demographics after elections, but usually not until January.
Several area communities do, however, have precincts or districts with larger numbers of young adults — those with colleges and universities.
Looking at precincts in Dubuque and Platteville, Wis., that feature on-campus housing, the skew toward Democrats reported nationally was visible locally, too, though some students do vote absentee in their hometowns and not all younger voters live near campuses.
In the race to represent Iowa’s Second Congressional District — the race with the most votes in Dubuque County — the precincts covering Clarke University, Loras College and University of Dubuque both went 58% for Iowa Sen. Liz Mathis, D-Hiawatha. That outpaced Mathis’ 46% in Dubuque County as a whole. Mathis lost to incumbent U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, by a an 8% margin districtwide.
In the Wisconsin governor’s race — which had the most votes in Grant County — the Platteville district containing University of Wisconsin-Platteville went for Evers, at 58%. That was actually lower than Platteville altogether, which went 62% to Evers, but it was far bluer than Grant County as a whole, in which 46% voted for Evers.
Trump-aligned candidates
As Dubuque County did with its red wave, which was absent in much of the country, the tri-state area also seemed more accepting of Trump-aligned candidates.
Although the race was tighter than expected, Republican Derrick Van Orden won his bid to represent Wisconsin’s Third Congressional District over Wisconsin Sen. Brad Pfaff, D-Onalaska, and flipped the seat.
During the campaign, Pfaff repeatedly highlighted to voters that Van Orden had marched to the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, after attending an earlier Trump rally. Van Orden has contended that while he posted on social media from the rally and outside the Capitol, he did not go inside when Trump supporters stormed the building.
Throughout his campaign, Van Orden — a retired Navy SEAL who lost to outgoing incumbent U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, D-Wis., in 2020 — publicly denied the validity of the 2020 presidential election.
Districtwide, Van Orden received 51.8% of votes. He did better in Grant County, with 57% of votes.
Similarly, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson won a tight race over Barnes after regularly repeating false claims of widespread election fraud invalidating the 2020 presidential election.
He received 50.5% of the vote statewide but also fared better in southwest Wisconsin, receiving 57% in both Grant and Lafayette counties. Barnes also regularly pointed to Johnson’s election denial on the campaign trail.
Republican congressional candidates elsewhere did not go as far as Wisconsin’s in their skepticism of the 2020 election or did not campaign on it.
Incumbent U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Ill., won the race to represent Illinois’ 16th Congressional District, which includes Jo Daviess County, over Democrat Lisa Haderlein, a late addition to the race who often spoke of LaHood as a radical election denier.
LaHood voted to certify the election of President Joe Biden but later joined an amicus brief calling for its decertification. Any 2020 election denial was not among LaHood’s talking points during campaign stops in Jo Daviess County.
Hinson and fellow Iowa Republican incumbents U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks and U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley all won reelection after taking far less aggressive stances on false claims of a “stolen” 2020 election.
All opposed the ongoing U.S. House of Representatives select committee investigation into the Jan. 6 attacks but voted to certify the election and acknowledge Biden is the president. Still, their Democratic opponents all criticized their not quashing fellow Republicans’ false election claims.
