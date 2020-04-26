After Ray Kruse’s tomato seed class was canceled due to restrictions put on gatherings of 10 people or more, he had to find another way to teach people how to grow vegetables while abiding by social distancing restrictions.
So he decided to record the class and put it online. It wasn’t too long before the video started garnering quite a bit of attention.
Others soon began reaching out, asking Kruse to put together more virtual courses.
“After COVID-19, we had a lot of people encouraging us to do as much virtual stuff as we could,” said Kruse, the food system programs coordinator at Iowa State Extension and Outreach of Dubuque County. “I received a lot of encouragement from people (saying) they wanted to see more about gardening at home and how to produce your own food at home.”
So Kruse started recording himself planting onions and potatoes, virtually walking people through the steps of growing vegetables.
The videos have garnered hundreds of views, and now have 90% more hits than any of his other Facebook videos, Kruse said.
“Growing stuff at home is a great learning experience, and it also makes you a little more in tune with the environment,” he said. “You understand as time goes on what challenges someone that is growing your food on a commercial level might encounter.”
After Dyersville’s James Kennedy Public Library was forced to cancel face-to-face gardening classes planned with Kruse, he began putting together videos for people still interested in learning.
“Through our curbside delivery, people came to pick up seed kits,” said Library Director Shirley Vonderhaar. “It was very successful. I think we actually had more participants than we would have if we had a set day.”
The library’s tomato kit video was able to reach 1,844 people on Facebook, the onion video reached 1,990 and the flowers video reached 608.
“It has been really positive,” Vonderhaar said. “I think with people staying home they are looking for something to do, and it will have a long-term benefit because people will get outside with the vegetables.”
Because his videos have continued to grow in popularity, Kruse is preparing to record more to teach people how to start container gardens, which are designed to reach people who don’t have the luxury of a backyard.
“There’s nothing like growing your food at home,” he said. “Our videos are an immediate response to the community’s needs in a time like this.”