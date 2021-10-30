Seven years after ushering in a revolution in local brewing, Jubeck New World Brewing Co. is plotting an expansion that will more than double its size.
Owner Jay Jubeck on Friday signed a lease that will allow the business to expand its current footprint by taking over an adjoining space within the same facility where the brewery currently resides.
Work will soon commence on the space that formerly housed The Wolfhound and previously, the Aragon Tap. Jubeck said the additional space likely will open early next year.
“This is probably a long time coming,” Jubeck said with a laugh. “It’s something we’ve thought about doing for a while. Right now, the timing seems right.”
The expansion will mark a major leap forward for Jubeck New World Brewing, which opened at 115 W. 11th St. in 2014 and has remained there ever since.
Jubeck said the expansion will more than double the footprint of the brewery, which will grow from its existing 1,000 square feet to roughly 2,500 square feet. The extra room will allow the brewery to hold a wider range of events, add more seating and, eventually, shift from its current, two-barrel brewing system to a four-barrel system.
Jubeck, who is now the brewery’s sole owner, launched the business with co-founder and current employee Dan Caraway in 2014.
“It was scary at the time,” Jubeck recalled. “We didn’t know how Dubuque was going to respond to a brewery, if it was going to work out or not. We kind of proved a business like this could work and then others came along and built upon that.”
In the years that followed the opening of Jubeck New World Brewing, Dubuque welcomed 7 Hills Brewing Co. and Dimensional Brewing Co. The brewing renaissance spread to surrounding communities, with new operations sprouting up in communities like Bellevue and Dyersville.
The trailblazing nature of Jubeck New World Brewing isn’t lost on its customers or staff members.
“I think Jubeck helped kick start this craft beer revolution,” said Mary Kay McDermott, the taproom manager at the brewery. “That has helped bring so many additional breweries into the area. It’s good to see that this brewery is not only surviving, but it’s also thriving.”
Jubeck said that employees and other supporters of the brewery will carry out much of the renovation work on their own. He expects renovations to cost somewhere in the range of $50,000 to $75,000, which will be funded through a combination of the brewery’s savings, loans and crowdfunding.
He plans to remove the wall that separates the existing taproom from the former Wolfhound location, effectively connecting the two areas and turning it into one larger space. Jubeck New World Brewing will be open while the bulk of renovations are taking place, but likely will have to close for a couple weeks when that adjoining wall is being removed.
The timeline for project completion remains unclear, although Jubeck has some more general goals in mind.
“Ideally, I’d love to open it before Christmas, but I am not sure if that is realistic,” he said. “I think the best bet is it will open at some point in the first quarter of next year.”
As part of the expansion, Jubeck New World Brewing hopes to add some simple food options like charcuterie boards. Customers will still be welcome to bring in food from other places, though.
Jubeck said that the business will also build upon its existing hours. The brewery is currently open Wednesday through Saturday. Its hours will include Sundays — and perhaps Monday or Tuesday — once the new space is opened.
McDermott believes that the expansion will give the brewery the extra breathing room it needs.
“It’s been kind of limited so far, with the brewery doing its production and operating the taproom in that small space,” she said. “This will definitely open some new opportunities.”
One thing McDermott doesn’t expect to change is the core principles that have guided Jubeck New World Brewing on its path for the past seven years.
“It has always been thought of as a third space — a place in addition to your work and your home where you can go and feel a sense of community,” she said.
That mentality is reflected in the events and community discussions that have been held at Jubeck New World Brewing, as well as the things you don’t see in the brewery.
Jubeck emphasized that he’s purposefully decided not to put televisions in the space, a move meant to limit distractions and facilitate communication.
After building that environment for seven years, he hopes it will grow even more in the months to come.
“That is really the key for me. It’s the reason we are doing it,” Jubeck said. “It isn’t just about trying to make money and sell a lot of beer. The purpose of this business, of this space, is to create a place where people can make connections and help build a community.”