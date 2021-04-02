City of Dubuque housing officials are testing new incentive programs to encourage landlords to accept tenants receiving government housing assistance.
The four programs went into effect this week and will be piloted for six months. They provide funds to landlords who lease to people who receive federal housing choice vouchers or who hold units for those tenants, among other things.
Officials in the city’s Housing and Community Development Department decided to introduce the incentives after City Council members declined to adopt an ordinance that would have required landlords to accept tenants who receive housing vouchers.
A recent review by the city found that about 31.9% of rental units were owned or operated by landlords that accepted housing vouchers. The new incentive programs will be offered to owners or operators of units in census tracts identified as having relatively small acceptance rates.
“We’re trying to address census tracts that specifically have a low acceptance rate,” said Alexis Steger, Dubuque’s housing and community development director. “These incentives were shown by (the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development) as effective methods of acceptance.”
The new incentives include a landlord signing bonus, which provides $1,000 to landlords who successfully lease to a housing choice voucher participant. A no-loss vacancy program reimburses landlords up to one month of rent for holding a vacant unit so a tenant receiving housing assistance can lease it.
Both programs will be paid for using leftover funds from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. Steger said about $125,000 remains from the stimulus bill for housing assistance.
Another incentive program — the property damage reimbursement fund — provides up to $2,500 for a landlord who accepts a housing voucher tenant and experiences damage to the leased unit.
Jerry Maro, president of Dubuque Area Landlords Association, said he is most excited about that incentive in particular. He said many landlords avoid accepting tenants who receive housing assistance largely out of fear that the tenant will be unable to pay the costs for damaging a rental unit.
“When there was damage done by a voucher holder, there was no recourse for a landlord to collect on damages,” Maro said. “This will make landlords feel more confident to accept housing vouchers, I think.”
Steger said the fund is entirely supported by Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque, which has donated $50,000 for the program.
City officials also established an energy savers program, which provides funding to help landlords replace the water heater or furnace in units being leased by housing choice voucher recipients if the appliance is determined to be energy inefficient. That program is also available to low- and moderate-income homeowners.
Steger said the energy savers program will be paid for using federal Community Development Block Grant funds.
The programs will be reviewed in six months to determine their effectiveness, Steger said. Afterward, Housing and Community Development Department staff will decide whether to pursue continued funding for the programs.