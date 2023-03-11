Dubuque Police Department officials propose installing cameras that automatically would track and record vehicles by their license plates.

During a hearing this week on the budget for the fiscal year that starts July 1, Police Chief Jeremy Jensen explained the proposal to install 22 cameras throughout the community that would use an automated license plate reader system to identify vehicles that have traveled in the city.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.