Dubuque Police Department officials propose installing cameras that automatically would track and record vehicles by their license plates.
During a hearing this week on the budget for the fiscal year that starts July 1, Police Chief Jeremy Jensen explained the proposal to install 22 cameras throughout the community that would use an automated license plate reader system to identify vehicles that have traveled in the city.
Jensen described the proposal as a “force multiplier,” providing officers with a system that automatically would notify them of vehicles that have been flagged by law enforcement as stolen or connected with a crime.
However, some Dubuque City Council members took issue with the proposal and insisted that the public be allowed to weigh in before it can move forward.
“It goes from the cameras just being there and being able to go and look at what happened during that time, to this camera is watching you all the time,” said Mayor Brad Cavanagh. “I think we need a larger discussion about this on the policies and procedures.”
The proposed system would cost the city $58,000 annually to maintain, along with $15,000 in up-front costs to install the cameras, which Jensen said would be located at major intersections in the city, including U.S. 52 and the Northwest Arterial, John F. Kennedy Road and West 32nd Street, U.S. 20 and the Southwest Arterial and U.S. 52 and U.S. 61/151, as well as on U.S. 61/151 coming into Dubuque from Wisconsin.
Jensen said all vehicles sighted by the cameras would have their license plate identified, recorded and stored for a 30-day period, similar to the city’s current policy of storing city traffic camera footage.
Along with automatically highlighting license plates of vehicles flagged by National Crime Information Center, Jensen said police officers could access the system to look up license plates and see where the cameras had spotted them in the past 30 days.
“If you wanted to, you could go back and see where my car was the last 30 days,” City Council Member David Resnick sought to clarify with Jensen during the hearing.
Jensen replied: “Sure, if we wanted to, we could go back and see that.”
However, Jensen later stressed that the system only would be used to identify license plates connected to criminal investigations.
“We’re not just going to look back at citizens and see where your car is,” he said.
Jensen said automated license plate reader systems already exist in 1,400 police jurisdictions in the U.S. In some cases, those systems were used to relay information to the Dubuque Police Department on suspects whose vehicles were spotted in the area.
If Dubuque were to adopt such a system, Jensen said the police department would not be required to share its license plate data with other police departments.
Resnick pointed to concerns he has over potential mistakes made by such a system, potentially putting innocent people in elevated situations with police officers.
A 2018 control trial by the police department of Vallejo, Calif., found that 37% of all automated license plate reader “hits” were misreads.
However, a 2021 impact report of an automated license plate reader system installed by the Dayton (Ohio) Police Department found that the system helped the department identify and apprehend suspects and reduce crime.
While Resnick and Cavanagh expressed apprehension over the systems, other council members voiced their support for the proposal.
“We’re talking about potentially 22 more cameras when we’re already used to 1,600 cameras-ish already watching us all the time,” said City Council Member Danny Sprank. “Twenty-two (more) doesn’t really disturb me.”
City Council Member Katy Wethal said the cameras only would be used against people already wanted or suspected of committing a crime and would work to make the community safer.
“I appreciate that people are worried about their privacy, I understand that, but if that was my family member who was murdered, you bet I would want them off the street,” Wethal said. “If I can give you tools to do your job, my goodness, isn’t that my job?”
City Manager Mike Van Milligen said that even if the council approves the purchase of the license plate reader system as part of its fiscal year 2024 budget, the council would need to update city policy for the system to be used, giving council members more time to hear resident feedback on the proposal before it can be implemented.
The city must approve its budget for fiscal year 2024 by the end of April.
