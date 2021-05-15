A Dubuque man is accused of sexually abusing a girl younger than 15 multiple times.
Devyawn E. Bostic, 19, of 416 Loras Blvd., No. 1, was arrested at 2:03 p.m. Wednesday at his residence on a warrant charging two counts of third-degree sexual abuse-statutory rape, sexual exploitation of a minor and dissemination of obscene materials to a minor.
Court documents state that Bostic sexually abused the girl at several locations in Dubuque and East Dubuque, Ill., over a multiple-month span.
The Telegraph Herald does not provide identifying information for victims of alleged sexual crimes.