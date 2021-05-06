The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Doreen M. Weidenbacher, 63, of 4123 Steamboat Lane, reported the theft of money and other items worth $3,645 at about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday from the 3000 block of Dodge Street.
- Linda D. Shaw, 64, of 2607 Windsor Ave., reported a burglary resulting in the theft of items worth $500 between 3:30 p.m. Saturday and 8:50 p.m. Sunday at her residence.
- Michael T. Avenarius, 47, of Asbury, Iowa, reported a fraud case resulting in the loss of $680 between April 3 and Sunday.
- Michael J. Fondell Sr., 58, of 504 Central Ave., No. 2, reported a burglary resulting in the theft of $800 at about 2:40 a.m. Friday at his residence.
- Samantha L. Kelly, 23, of 2281 White St., reported $650 worth of criminal damage done between April 26 and 29 at her residence.
- Kelly A. Gard, 63, of 1265 Valentine Drive, reported a case of fraud resulting in the theft of $15,000 between March 1 and April 29 at her residence.
- Menards, 5300 Westside Drive, reported the theft of merchandise worth $1,072 at about 2 p.m. April 28.
- Ozzy Ramadani, 56, of 4060 Peru Road, reported a case of fraud resulting in the theft of $15,000 between March 10 and April 28 at the former Point Cafe at 2370 Rhomberg Ave.
- Black Hills Energy, 1015 Cedar Cross Road, reported the theft of a vehicle worth $14,000 between April 23 and 27 from the business.
- Daniel J. Moore, 18, of Littleton, Colo., reported the theft of clothing worth $700 on April 18 from 2200 Bennett St., No. 216.