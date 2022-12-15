Charges against a Dubuque man for a shooting recently were dismissed as part of a plea deal for a related driving charge, a move made by prosecutors based on the evidence.
Robert W. Ware-Moore III, 28, was sentenced to two years of probation after pleading guilty in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to a charge of driving while barred.
As part of a plea deal, two counts each of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent and felon in possession of a firearm were dismissed, according to the sentencing order from Judge Michael Shubatt.
The charges stem from a shooting near the intersection of West Locust Street and Rosedale Avenue on June 25, 2021.
Police located spent 9 mm shell casings in the street and bullet damage to a residence in the 1000 block of West Locust Street. Two bullet holes were found inside the residence.
Witnesses told police that an individual known as “C-Note” drove past the residence and fired at the residence. Documents state that witnesses reported a feud between the individual and a resident.
Also on June 25, 2021, officers responded to the 600 block of West 11th Street for another shooting. Officers found spent 9 mm shell casings in the street, and bullet damage to some residences in the area.
Officers reported subsequently identifying “C-Note” as Daniel A. Rodgers, 33, of Dubuque. Traffic camera footage showed Rodgers as a passenger in a vehicle driven by Ware-Moore that left the 600 block of West 11th Street shortly after the second shooting.
Police tracked the vehicle to the 200 block of Holliday Drive, where Rodgers was arrested, documents state.
A subsequent search of Ware-Moore’s vehicle found a .357 revolver and a 9 mm handgun in the vehicle’s center console.
Rodgers was convicted in federal court in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on a charge of possession of a firearm by a felon in relation to the Dubuque incidents. His sentencing hearing has not yet been set.
Assistant Dubuque County Attorney Josh Sims, who prosecuted the case, said Ware-Moore and Rodgers both initially were charged in the case after two guns were found in the vehicle.
“As we went further without investigation, we were able to, if not definitely determine Rodgers was definitely the shooter, at least determined that I could not show Ware-Moore was the shooter,” Sims said.
He added that witnesses interviewed in the case reported having previous problems involving Rodgers, but those witnesses did not know who Ware-Moore was.