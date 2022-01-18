FARLEY, Iowa — Western Dubuque Community School Board members on Monday outlined a schedule to find the district’s next superintendent.
School board members unanimously approved the June 30 retirement of Superintendent Rick Colpitts. Board Members Chad Vaske and Nancy Fett were not in attendance.
“I’ve been on the board for your whole tenure here,” Board Member Mark Tilson said to Colpitts. “Thank you for the service that you brought to the district.”
Colpitts has been the superintendent since 2015. He previously served as an assistant principal at Dubuque Senior High School and a human resources manager for Dubuque Community Schools.
“It’s been a pleasure working here, for sure,” Colpitts said at the meeting. “The board has been so supportive.”
School board members also unanimously approved working with McPherson & Jacobson LLC in the search for Colpitts’s successor.
Board members also held a work session Monday night with Gary McAndrew, a consultant with McPherson & Jacobson, to outline the next steps in the superintendent search.
McAndrew said the position will be advertised immediately. The application will be available by the end of this week and close on March 1.
District administrators and staff, as well as community members, will be invited to attend a meeting to share their thoughts on the district and what is needed in a new superintendent. McAndrew said the meeting is planned for Feb. 16.
Tilson noted that, in a new superintendent, he would like to see someone thinking about matters of diversity and inclusion.
“I think the whole topic of diversity is really important, to me anyway, in terms of someone who’s going to foster diversity and inclusion in our district,” he said.
McAndrew said he will plan to meet with the school board in mid-March to go through all the applicants. Semifinal and final interviews would follow, with board members narrowing the search from six to three
A new superintendent could be selected by the end of March.
“It looks like an aggressive schedule, but it looks like that’s what we need,” Tilson said.
McAndrew said the quicker the board starts the search, the better.
“I want to be up front, there are fewer people applying than there has been in the past,” he said. “I don’t know how many (applicants) we’ll get.”