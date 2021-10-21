The second redistricting maps created by Iowa's nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency leave a more familiar state-level landscape but still split Dubuque County and the surrounding area between two congressional districts.
The maps were released this morning by the LSA. They were necessary after the first maps created by the LSA were rejected along party lines in a special session of the Legislature on Oct. 5, with Republicans voting against and Democrats voting in favor.
A special session of the Legislature to review and vote on the second set of maps has been called for Thursday, Oct. 28.
One huge change in the first proposed congressional maps was a geographic flip between Iowa's First and Second Congressional districts. The new maps retain some of that geographic flip, but leave more similar district makeups by county to those in place today.
Republican U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson currently represents the First Congressional District while living in Linn County.
In the new maps, though, Linn County is shifted to the Second Congressional District. That district would cover most of the northeast quarter of the state, including Clayton, Delaware and Dubuque counties — areas that Hinson represents now in the First.
The newly proposed First District would cover most of the southeast quarter of the state — areas currently represented by Republican U.S. Rep. Marianette Miller-Meeks in the current Second District. But that district now would include Jackson and Jones counties. That district also would no longer include Wapello County, where Miller-Meeks lives. That county now has been included in the proposed Third Congressional District.
State Senate
The state Senate district containing the whole the city of Dubuque — currently represented by Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum, a Democrat — remains in the new maps but has grown north to encompass Sageville and the rural area north to the county's border.
Currently, all of rural Dubuque County, the whole of Jackson County and a portion of Jones County are in one Senate district, represented by Iowa Sen. Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville. That district would remain largely the same in the proposed map.
An exception is a square of southwest Dubuque County — including the Dubuque County portion of Cascade — would join a district that also covers all of Delaware and Buchanan counties, plus northeastern Black Hawk County and most of Fayette County. Iowa Sen. Dan Zumbach, R-Ryan, who represents all of Delaware County now, would remain in that district. But he would be in the same district as Iowa Sen. Craig Johnson, R-Independence.
Another section of northern Dubuque County, including Holy Cross, would join a district that also covers all of Clayton, Allamakee, Winneshiek and Howard counties, plus the northernmost stripe of Fayette County. Iowa Sen. Michael Klimesh, R-Spillville, would remain in that newly proposed district.
One area of southwest Jackson County — including Maquoketa — would be broken apart to join a district covering all of Clinton County and northern Scott County. Clinton and Scott counties are currently represented by Iowa Sen. Chris Cournoyer, R-LeClaire.
State House
The two Iowa House of Representatives districts representing the city of Dubuque will look somewhat different, should the second proposed map be passed.
Currently, the city is roughly bisected with similarly sized districts representing Dubuque's northeast and southwest halves.
In the proposed map, most of western Dubuque would join the northernmost area of the city and rural communities — including Sageville and Durango — due north to the Dubuque County line. More of the downtown and the Central Avenue corridor north to 32nd Street would be in the other district.
Dubuque Democrat Iowa Reps. Chuck Isenhart and Lindsay James still would be in opposite districts.
Most of rural Dubuque County would be represented as one district — areas mostly represented now by Iowa Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta.
The exceptions are the same as with the Senate districts.
The area around Holy Cross would be covered by a northern district also covering all of Clayton and Allamakee counties. Iowa Rep. Anne Osmundson, R-Volga, represents most of Clayton and Allamakee now. The same district would also gain the city of Elkader, which is currently in a separate district represented by Iowa Rep. Michael Bergan, R-Dorchester.
All of Jackson County and most of Jones County are currently covered by the same district — currently represented by Iowa Rep. Steve Bradley, R-Cascade. Under the proposed map, most of Jackson County and all of Jones County would be together under one district. That would pull Iowa Rep. Lee Hein, R-Monticello, and Bradley into the same district.
An open district then would cover much of Hein's current district, including all of Delaware County, southern and eastern Buchanan County and the southwest corner of Dubuque County, including the portion of Cascade there.
The portion of southwest Jackson County, including Maquoketa, would again be covered by a more southern district including most of Clinton County and northern Scott County.