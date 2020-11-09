For the past year, a group of retired science teachers have formed a volunteer corps responsible for a long list of improvement projects completed at Dubuque County parks.
In 2019, Tom Cuvelier found himself with time on his hands he was looking to fill. He had just retired from Senior High School and a career in teaching for more than 30 years. Before long, though, something tickled his memory.
“For many years, as a teacher, during the summers I worked as a seasonal (employee) with the Youth Conservation Corps,” he said. “I knew at the end of the summer there were always jobs (Conservation staff) couldn’t get to.”
So, Cuvelier joined the board of the Friends of Dubuque County Conservation and sent out the call to a group of folks he knew would be open to the idea.
“We’re like thinkers,” he said. “The original group were all science teachers, so we liked the outdoors. We had all retired around the same time. And with COVID, we could meet together distanced, we could socialize some, too.”
This really began in fall 2019, though, just after the third autumn of intense flooding the region had seen in a row.
“We spent about three weeks cleaning up flood damage,” said Jim Rolling, one of the retired teachers called upon by Cuvelier — whom Rolling called “crew boss” of the group. “It was just amazing how much damage the storms did, throwing trees and boulders. It seemed like every other week we were there at the park.”
This year, with the return of good weather, the group completed a big list of projects. In the spring, they trenched away drainage issues at Swiss Valley Nature Preserve, scraped and painted signs for tee boxes at Fillmore Fairways Golf Course and replaced decayed boards on many of the parks’ picnic tables. In late summer, the group then sealed around 200 of those picnic tables to protect them from the elements.
The crew has also removed trees for prairie restoration and overlook improvement at various parks, then planted many more trees. In recent weeks, they have also painted over graffiti on the Heritage Trail near Farley.
Conservation Executive Director Brian Preston said this group makes a huge impact.
“We wouldn’t be able to do half the projects and programs we do if we didn’t have them out there helping us,” he said.
The group has grown from the original core group of retired science teachers. It now includes an accounting professor from Northeast Iowa Community College and a nurse, still working, at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center. She, Cuvelier said, had reached out to conservation staff about ways to help and was forwarded on.
“There’s always enough to do,” Cuvelier said.