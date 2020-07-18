EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — The cost of water, sewer and garbage removal is rising for East Dubuque residents.
City Council members this week voted to increase the city’s water, sewer and garbage rates for residents by 10%.
City Manager Loras Herrig said the average utility bill for an East Dubuque resident is $66 per month, so he estimated the rate increase will constitute about a $6.60 monthly increase for residents, starting in August.
The increases were proposed by Herrig to help pay for the city’s ongoing improvements to water and wastewater infrastructure.
Herrig said work recently was completed for a $4 million new wastewater treatment facility, and an additional $11 million in similar infrastructure projects are either underway or planned in the near future.
“We have a lot of things we are working on, and we need a way to pay for them,” Herrig said. “This is work that needs to get done, and we need to make sure we can financially handle it.”
Herrig said total annual revenues from utilities should see an increase of about $60,000 from the rate increase.
The motions received near-unanimous approval from council members. Adam Arling cast the lone “no” vote. Arling voted against raising the city’s garbage rate.
He said he feels the water and sewer rate increases are justified in order to pay for infrastructure improvements, but he disagrees with raising garbage rates since the city does not operate its own garbage collection service.
“We pay a steady amount for our garbage through our contract,” Arling said. “We’re not paying for new garbage trucks or anything like that, so I just don’t think it is necessary.”
Mayor Kirk VanOstrand said the utility rate increases are needed in order to help ensure the financial stability of the city.
Earlier in the year, Herrig said the city was projected to operate at a negative spending deficit of about $300,000. Several proposals were given as a way of decreasing spending and increasing city revenues.
Even with the budget shortfalls, VanOstrand said, the city needs to continue to attend to its water infrastructure, and the rate increases are required in order to allow for that work to be completed.
“We pay for these projects with loans from the state, and we need to be able to pay back those loans,” VanOstrand said. “We don’t have much in the coffers right now, so we need to start generating something to help with that.”
Herrig added that some of the planned water infrastructure projects won’t be started until after the city’s financial health is improved.