The last criminal case related to a Dubuque prostitution sting recently was resolved after a southwest Wisconsin man was sentenced to five years in prison.
Timothy A. Griffin, 32, of Dickeyville, Wis., was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County by Judge Monica Zrinyi Ackley after pleading guilty to charges of prostitution and possession of marijuana with intent to deliver. A charge of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver was dismissed as part of a plea deal.
Griffin was one of 11 men arrested and charged with prostitution as part of a joint operation conducted by the Dubuque Police Department, Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department and Iowa State Patrol on Feb. 8 and 9.
Recommended for you
The other individuals arrested were Ryan P. Besler, 32, of Farley, Iowa; Kevin M. Bockenstedt, 42, of Sherrill, Iowa; Vincent J. Hanson Jr., 59, of Dubuque; Timothy J. McAndrews, 58, of Dubuque; Timothy W. Murphy, 56, of Peosta, Iowa; Kevin V. Stanton, 64, of Montfort, Wis.; Craig A. Mason, 58, of Stoughton, Wis.; Joshua J. Vondran, 40, of Epworth, Iowa; Jordan H. Watkins, 39, of Bellevue, Iowa; and Randy L. Wedewer, 61, of Epworth.
Those 10 men all were sentenced last year after pleading guilty to one charge of prostitution each.
Court documents filed in the cases state, “The operation consisted of undercover agents posting an ad on social media sites offering sexual services (including any and all sex acts) for money and provided a location to those individuals that answered the ad wanting to purchase sexual services.”
Those arrested responded to the ad and arranged a meeting with undercover officers at Mainstay Suites, 1275 Associates Drive. Those arrested offered money for sexual acts, ranging from $75 to $250.
Documents state that Griffin “purchased or offered to purchase another person’s services as a partner in a sex act in the amount of $100.” After being placed under arrest, he was also found with 8 grams of methamphetamine and 11 grams of marijuana.
“Obviously, when we did (the sting) the intent was to make some sort of positive impact on human trafficking in our area, and we hope we did that,” said Sheriff Joe Kennedy when contacted by the Telegraph Herald about the last of the cases being wrapped up. “Hopefully, this whole operation will stay fresh in people’s minds and act as a deterrent from doing this in the future.”