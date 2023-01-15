The last criminal case related to a Dubuque prostitution sting recently was resolved after a southwest Wisconsin man was sentenced to five years in prison.

Timothy A. Griffin, 32, of Dickeyville, Wis., was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County by Judge Monica Zrinyi Ackley after pleading guilty to charges of prostitution and possession of marijuana with intent to deliver. A charge of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver was dismissed as part of a plea deal.

