GREELEY, Iowa — Dating all the way back to the 1930s, Community Savings Bank has maintained a presence in the small town of Greeley.
President and CEO Steve Brady emphasized that the close-knit community is “part of our heritage.”
In recent years, however, activity at the branch has slowed to a crawl. In response, it is only open four hours each weekday and only has one employee.
With this dwindling usage in mind, officials recently announced that the branch will close permanently in mid-February.
“We don’t take any branch opening or closing or any kind of transition lightly,” Brady said. “There are people who are used to using that facility. It is a part of their daily routine.”
The impending Greeley closure is far from an anomaly.
An analysis released by American Bankers Association late this year found that nearly 16,400 bank branches closed nationwide from 2013 to 2018. A study by S&P Global Market Intelligence revealed that net branch closures — the number of branches that opened, subtracted from the number that closed — reached a record high of 1,947 last year.
Greeley City Clerk Marge Horstman noted that the Community Savings Bank location is the lone branch still operating in the town of about 250.
She said there were some days when only one or two customers trickled into the building. Even so, for some residents — particularly the elderly — the location served an essential purpose.
“We can definitely understand why they had to close,” said Horstman. “But it is still a harsh blow for our city.”
TOUGH DECISIONS
Multiple area financial institutions have confronted similar decisions in 2019.
Early this year, leaders at Dubuque Bank & Trust announced plans to close branches in Epworth and Holy Cross. DB&T President and CEO Tut Fuller emphasized that the choice wasn’t an easy one.
“Nobody ever wants to have to close a bank branch,” he said.
Even so, the convergence of multiple trends in the industry has forced banks to take a closer look at that option.
Fuller said the number of bank transactions conducted at branch locations gets “cut in half” every five to 10 years.
Meanwhile, the proliferation of other banking options has changed how consumers interact with their banks, as well as how they are impacted by closures.
“The patterns of our customers have changed, and they are using more online or mobile options,” Fuller said. “It makes it more convenient for them to not come into the physical branches.”
In communities in which DB&T has closed branches, the bank has tried to ensure a smooth transition with the impacted properties.
In 2018, for instance, DB&T closed its banking center in East Dubuque, Ill. That property subsequently was sold to the city for use as a new City Hall. The sales price was $350,000, a figure that bank officials said was hundreds of thousands of dollars below market value.
“Our goal, overall, is to try and figure out if there is a way to do this where some positives come out for the community,” Fuller said.
DIFFERING PERSPECTIVES
In some instances, the value of a small-town bank branch is in the eye of the beholder.
In September, officials at MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. announced plans to close a bank branch in Hazel Green, Wis., in mid-December.
The news immediately sparked concerns among city leaders, who noted that the branch was, at the time, the last remaining in the city.
Just days after that announcement, however, Apple River State Bank announced plans to open a branch in Hazel Green.
CEO Joel Holland said the new branch, located within the Southwest Mart at 3525 N. Percival St., opened during the first week of December.
“I think the biggest driver for us (heading to Hazel Green) was that we believe a town of 1,250 can support a community bank similar to ours,” he said.
The branch is the seventh operated by Apple River State Bank and its first in Wisconsin. The other six are in Jo Daviess County, Ill.
The bank’s newest branch is a sign that the industry has not completely made the leap into the digital realm.
“We believe the community-banking model is alive and well,” Holland said. “In this day and age, people are doing a lot more online banking and digital banking. However, we still think there is an opportunity for hands-on service and community involvement.”