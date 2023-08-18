A man is charged with attempted murder after police said he fired a gun at another man during a disturbance in Dubuque.
Kenneth M. Moore, 49, of Monroe, Wis., was arrested at 8:51 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of West Fifth Street on a warrant charging attempted murder. The warrant was issued Tuesday.
Court documents state that Dubuque police responded to the 2400 block of Stafford Street at about 4:15 a.m. Aug. 4 for a report of shots fired. Arriving officers found multiple spent shell casings in the street and a window broken out of a parked vehicle.
A woman reported hearing a single gunshot and then seeing a man identified as Lance H. Hayes, 31, of Dubuque, standing in the street “with his arm extended,” documents state. She reported that Hayes then ran while firing multiple shots. He then entered a residence in the 2400 block of Stafford Street.
Police then surrounded the residence and asked anyone inside to exit. Documents state that a man who left the residence was determined not to be the shooter, but he refused to answer questions.
Police entered the Stafford Street residence and spoke to two individuals, who told police where Hayes was.
Hayes later was located at an East 22nd Street residence with a handgun, but police were told Hayes was not the first shooter, documents state.
Documents state police were told Moore had come to the Stafford Street residence, where a disturbance ensued. The tenant of the residence attempted to “push Moore up the sidewalk,” and Moore fired a handgun toward the front porch, documents state.
The tenant pushed Moore up the street, and he entered a vehicle. The tenant reported that Moore then pointed the handgun at her residence as the vehicle drove past, documents state.
Police were given surveillance footage from the Stafford Street residence. Moore can be seen standing on the sidewalk near the front porch at about 4:10 a.m. Aug. 4, documents state. Moore walks away from the porch with an individual who exited the Stafford Street residence.
In a second video, documents state, Moore again approaches the porch when Hayes walks onto the porch. The two then “get into one another’s faces” while two individuals get between the men. Moore then leaves the porch and quickly moves to the sidewalk.
“During this time, (Hayes) can be seen ducking and moving about the front porch,” documents state. “A single shot is then fired toward (Hayes), which enters the front of the residence, approximately one foot north of the front door. ... Moments later, (Hayes) is observed retrieving a handgun from the residence, exiting the porch toward the street, and then multiple gunshots can be heard.”
Hayes was arrested Aug. 4 on a charge of possession of a firearm by a felon in relation to the incident.