The Holy Family Board of Directors on Tuesday unanimously voted to move students in the St. Anthony-Our Lady of Guadalupe Spanish Immersion Program to the Wahlert Catholic High School and Mazzuchelli Catholic Middle School campus in Dubuque.
The shift in locations will start in the fall of 2021. Prior to the move, crews will renovate portions of Mazzuchelli and Wahlert to create four additional classrooms.
A recent study of St. Anthony Elementary School indicated that the building’s condition was rapidly deteriorating. When parishioners were asked if they wished to construct a new school or transition students to the campus on Kane Street, the vast majority supported having the students move.
“What they were saying is we don’t have the will or money to replace it,” said Brian Kane, chairman of the Holy Family board.
While all board members voted in favor of the move, several voiced concerns about the decision.
Board Member Sharon Wulfekuhle-Hefel said that while she supports the direction taken by the board, she has concerns with having elementary school students occupy the same building as middle and high school students. She also questioned if the students would have the space to properly attend Mass.
“I don’t think they belong here,” she said. “Elementary is completely different from the middle and high school.”
Board Member Todd Link said he feels that renovating Mazzuchelli and Wahlert classrooms to fit the students is a poor solution that could have long-term consequences.
“I logistically don’t think there is a great alternative, but I don’t feel this is a great idea,” Link said. “I feel this is a Band-Aid.”
A space study by IIW concluded that the Kane Street campus could provide adequate classroom space and parking for such a move.
Holy Family Chief Administrator Phillip Bormann said moving the students was the best direction for the board to take.
“It’s a tremendous opportunity for our system,” he said. “Given the circumstances and even beyond that, I think we have the opportunity to really shine bright here.”
Board Vice Chairman Kevin Mullen said the move could create additional opportunities for the campus, including garnering additional fundraising support for expansion projects.
“There has been the need here for a real auditorium, and this might be one of the things that spurs this as a catalyst,” he said.
Kane argued that Holy Family has to accommodate the Our Lady of Guadalupe students with the assets that it has.
“Resources are what they are, and we have some other challenges to deal with, like our parish assessments, frankly,” Kane said. “It’s just a reality.”
Bormann said no cost estimates have been finalized for the renovation work. He added that additional details for the transition will need to be worked out in the coming months.