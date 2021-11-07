As Republican Glenn Youngkin won the governor’s office in Biden-voting Virginia and Republican contender Jack Ciattarelli came close to taking the governor’s seat in deep blue New Jersey, tri-state area Republicans were quick to profess the performances as signs of what’s coming in 2022 elections.
U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, called it a “bellwether” on Twitter.
The Republican Party of Iowa issued a press release moments after the Virginia race was called, titled, “It has always been about parents” — parroting Youngkin’s winning campaign message against schools’ attempts to require that students wear masks to slow the spread of COVID-19.
“This Virginia race sent a clear message to Iowa parents: You can fight back,” said Republican Party of Iowa Chairman Jeff Kaufmann in the release. “This past legislative session, Iowa Republicans stood up for Iowa parents. Unlike Democrats, we know parents have a vital role to play in educating their children. Republicans put Iowa families first.”
Republican Derrick Van Orden — second-time candidate for Wisconsin’s Third Congressional District, who narrowly lost in 2020 — said his party’s success on Tuesday was a sign that it would flip the U.S. House of Representatives next year.
“Last night’s political earthquake in Virginia demonstrates that Americans believe our country is headed in the wrong direction as it faces several major crises, whether it be a rise in crime, immigration or a failed foreign policy agenda,” he said on Fox News. “The Democrats’ woes will be felt across the country and in Wisconsin in 2022.”
U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, also predicted a continued backlash against Democrats.
“It’s clear to me that what we’ve seen happen with the triple threat of Democrat government in Washington, D.C. — President (Joe) Biden, (House) Speaker (Nancy) Pelosi and (Senate Majority Leader Chuck) Schumer driving the agenda for this country — that that was a referendum on that agenda,” Hinson said in her weekly press call. “Americans are seeing through these challenges. They’re paying more at the pump, paying more for their groceries. … Democrats have to answer for all of these terrible ideas that they continue to push forward. Voters are going to recognize that, as they did Tuesday. I think they’ll speak at the ballot box next year as well.”
Area Democratic officials, however, have been silent on the sting of Tuesday’s results.
Neither the Iowa Democratic Party nor the Dubuque County Democrats responded to requests for comment.
University of Northern Iowa political science professor Chris Larimer did, though, and said it is early to call anything in the tri-state area.
“Certainly, I think it’s a challenge for Democrats,” he said. “So, if you’re a Republican running in 2022 and aren’t tied politically to a president with low approval numbers, that’s a bonus. But when you’re thinking about tight races like the first three (congressional) districts in Iowa will be, you still have to wait a little bit.”
There is nearly a year until Election Day 2022, after all.
Larimer said there are some big things Democrats might yet do to improve their standing. Number one, he said, will be how strong the candidates they find for the races are. Number two is succeeding in passing Biden’s legislative agenda.
“Are there things in there that go into effect before November 2022 from which people can see tangible benefits and connect that to the party in power?” he asked. “If that’s the case, maybe Biden gets some credit and maybe Democrats benefit.”
Bustos promotes Biden’s plan
While Republicans are spotlighting the trouble Democrats are having passing Biden’s Build Back Better plan in Congress, U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., spent time this week trying to convince constituents how it could help them specifically.
“In the wake of the pandemic, skyrocketing costs of child care, health care, home- and community-based care, early and higher education, housing and more are hurting working families across Illinois and around the nation,” she said in a statement. “The Build Back Better Act will provide a massive investment in child and elder care, education, families, workforce development, affordable housing and nutrition assistance. It also addresses climate change as an opportunity to create new, good-paying jobs across the country. It’s time we deliver.”
Bustos highlighted the year’s 48 extreme weather events in Illinois attributed to climate change, the average annual child care cost of $9,876 in Illinois, that only 20% of 3- and 4-year-olds in Illinois have access to public pre-kindergarten and that private pre-K costs an average of $8,600 statewide.