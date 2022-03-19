The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
Troy S. Freiburger, 27, of 2882 Central Ave., was arrested at 1:47 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Dodge and Locust streets on a warrant charging possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and fifth-degree theft.
Devida M. Moore, 35, of 90 Main St., Apt. 204, was arrested at 4 a.m. Friday at 4434 Asbury Road on charges of operating while under the influence, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of a prescription drug.
Daimen Godfrey, 43, of 2303 Washington St., was arrested at 1:11 p.m. Thursday at his residence on charges of domestic assault, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and interference with official acts. Court documents state that Godfrey assaulted Mary J. Webb, 37, of the same address.
Lyle R. Young, 29, of 1308 Rhomberg Ave., was arrested at 12:02 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Iowa Street on a charge of unlawful possession of a prescription drug, as well as a warrant charging unlawful possession of a prescription drug, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and being publicly under the influence of a controlled substance.