Nine people were elected to the Dubuque County Fair Association board of directors Tuesday.
There were no upsets, as all six incumbents running for re-election retained their seats, officials announced Tuesday. They are Bonnie Avenarius, Kevin Donovan, Mary Gansen, Bill Hanten, Bob Hochrein and Alex Waller.
There were five other candidates vying for election and three more seats available. The newcomers elected to the board are Bob Donovan, Amanda Gaul and Tami Lansing.
Fair officials said 184 voters cast ballots. There are 24 members on the board.
In the annual meeting that followed the election, Daryl Biechler was again elected as the board’s president, Ann Schuster again was elected as vice president and Tony Steffen again was elected as second vice president.