A story on a prostitution sting in Dubuque was the most-read story in February on TelegraphHerald.com — and one of the most-read stories on the website in more than a half-decade.
Since 2016, only four other stories on the TH website were viewed more times than the story on the local sting.
Here are the 10 most-read stories on the website in February:
1.) 11 men arrested in Dubuque prostitution sting, including county treasurer
2.) Authorities ID 2 found dead at Galena residence
3.) Authorities: Dubuque man arrested with 11 pounds of marijuana, $200,000 cash
4.) TH EXCLUSIVE: Longtime HTLF executive retiring, says company will move headquarters from Dubuque
5.) Dubuque trucking company to become 2nd-largest refrigerated carrier with acquisition
6.) After 4 decades, Dubuque grocery store’s run ends
7.) Dubuque restaurant owner a semifinalist for top chef in Midwest
8.) TH EXCLUSIVE: ‘Our family legacy’: Town Clock Pizza poised to open new location
9.) TH EXCLUSIVE: Former employees claim Dubuque County attorney ‘unfit’ for job
10.) Police: Dubuque man charged with homicide for fatal crash, also arrested for hatchet attack
