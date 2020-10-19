Hawkeye Area Community Action Program has opened a new Dubuque County outreach office.
It is located at 220 W. Seventh St. in Dubuque.
The center has replaced the former Operation: New View Community Action Agency office on Central Avenue.
Hiawatha, Iowa-based Hawkeye Area Community Action Program merged with New View earlier this month.
Business hours for the new outreach office will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Services will be by appointment only, as walk-ins are not accepted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Call 563-556-5130 to contact staff.