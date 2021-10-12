Dubuque’s mayoral candidates discussed the climate, Five Flags Center and downtown parking on Monday night.
City Council Members Brad Cavanagh and David Resnick shared their stances during a Dubuque League of Women Voters candidate forum at the Historic Federal Building.
The two recently advanced in the primary election to square off in the Nov. 2 election. They seek to succeed Mayor Roy Buol, who is not running for re-election after 15 years in the position.
Cavanagh, a social worker who has served on the City Council since 2020, presented himself as a candidate with a bold vision for the city, promising to bolster efforts to combat poverty and boost the local economy.
“I know in the next decade, we are going to need strong leadership in Dubuque,” he said. “We need a mayor who is going to lead by bringing people together.”
Resnick, the executive director of Northeast Iowa School of Music and a City Council member since 2008, lauded his years of experience on the council and advocated for lower taxes, fiscal responsibility and moving forward with the city’s 2017 comprehensive plan, “Imagine Dubuque.”
“Which candidate has a proven track record of fiscal responsibility and independent thinking?” Resnick asked. “This is a very important time in our city, and as your mayor, I am committed to relentless improvement on your behalf.”
Early on, both candidates were asked about the city’s approach toward sustainability and tackling climate change.
Resnick emphasized the importance of the city continuing to advance its sustainability practices and projects and indicated that the city should follow its climate action plan to reduce emissions by 50% by 2030.
“We need to do a lot more as far as environmental repair,” he said. “We want to be an adaptable, flexible city.”
Cavanagh said he fully supports continuing policies that benefit the climate, including growing the city’s sustainability office and moving toward electric vehicles on the city fleet.
“It’s never not a priority,” he said. “This is a problem that municipal governments can’t solve on our own, but it’s something that we do have to take on as a municipal government.”
The two candidates also were asked to weigh in on a proposal to spend $74 million to construct a new Five Flags Center, increasing seating capacity from 4,000 to 6,400. A referendum on the project was delayed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. City Council members have said they will discuss in January rescheduling the vote.
Cavanagh said he supports discussing the project and having residents vote on it. He also added his support for the potential economic benefit of a new Five Flags Center.
“It’s the hub of our downtown when you think about it,” he said. “We need to have this community conversation.”
Resnick emphasized his support for putting the project on a ballot and allowing residents to voice their opinion.
“We need more discussion,” Resnick said. “Let’s put on the ballot what our citizens would like to put up and then go from there.”
The candidates also were asked about a proposed project to construct a new $20 million parking ramp downtown as part of a development agreement with Roshek Property, LLC; Cottingham & Butler; and HTLF, formerly Heartland Financial USA.
The agreement was approved by council members in December 2019 by a 4-2 vote. Resnick was among those who voted in favor. Cavanagh was not yet on the council.
In June of this year, all seven council members voted to buy the property at 880 and 898 Central Ave., currently the location of Hendricks Feed & Seed, for $1.7 million. City staff plans call for it to be the future site of the new ramp.
Cavanagh said Monday that he wants to see the city re-examine the parking demand downtown and prove that additional space is needed before he decides to support the ramp project.
“I want to see some numbers that show some proof that we need a parking ramp downtown,” he said. “If we can see those numbers, then absolutely, I can get on board with this project.”
Resnick stressed the importance of upholding the city’s agreement to construct the new ramp. He suggested that city officials could discuss reconsidering the size of the structure and advocated for seeking out federal and state funding for the project.
“Our city is built on our partnerships,” he said. “In the meantime, we’re going to keep looking for federal and state funds. Let’s not just take our ball and go home.”