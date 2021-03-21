A Chicago-based nonprofit has been recognized for its efforts to transform a former Dubuque school building into apartments serving veterans and people with disabilities.
Full Circle Communities was honored with a HousingIowa Award from the Iowa Finance Authority for its development of Fifteenth Street Apartments in Dubuque.
The awards recognize “outstanding programs, projects and professionals for leadership and innovation in advancing housing opportunities for Iowans,” according to a press release.
Full Circle Communities transformed the former St. Patrick’s Catholic Elementary School building into 36 apartments targeting veterans and people with disabilities. Residents can access onsite services such as employment assistance, job training and financial education, according to the release.