GALENA, Ill. --Galena Arts and Recreation Center is hosting an online fundraiser to provide support for the organization during the pandemic.
Held for the remainder of the year, the center is selling pottery items, including coffee mugs and bowls, along with prints of a painting of the former Galena ARC building on South Bench Street that recently was donated to the center, according to an online announcement. The money raised from the fundraiser will be used to support Galena ARC, which has had to cancel many of its programs during the pandemic.
All items can be purchased at galenaarc.org/shop.