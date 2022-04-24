For the past two years, the state of parking and transportation in downtown Dubuque has been in flux.
The COVID-19 pandemic dramatically impacted both of those facets, particularly in relation to the work routines of staff for several major downtown employers. With a commitment already made to build another parking ramp and multiple new studies being pursued, officials aim to get a handle on how the city should approach downtown parking and transportation in the future.
“Our goal is to look at the downtown and revamp the parking system based on what those findings might be,” said Transportation Services Manager Ryan Knuckey. “Right now, we don’t know what that will look like until it is all done.”
Parking by the numbers
The city has 2,598 parking spaces in its seven parking ramps and 397 spaces in its 19 surface lots. It also has parking meters for more than 2,000 street spaces.
The demand for spaces in at least some city ramps was climbing prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. (City officials said they only could provide the number of vehicle entries for three of the seven parking ramps.)
In January 2019, the Iowa Street, Five Flags and Intermodal ramps recorded a collective 17,771 gate entries.
In early 2019, City Council members approved adding the construction of a $20 million parking facility as part of the city’s five-year capital improvement budget. City documents stated that the Locust Street parking ramp was reaching the end of its useful life and called for a replacement study in fiscal year 2024, with construction slated for the following fiscal year. However, later analysis determined the Locust Street ramp only needed repairs.
Council members later in 2019 agreed to accelerate plans for the new ramp as part of a development agreement among the city, Roshek Property LLC, Cottingham & Butler and HTLF tied to the purchase of the Roshek Building by the two financial services companies.
In January 2020, the Iowa Street, Five Flags and Intermodal ramps recorded 20,430 gate entries — a 15% increase over the same month the previous year.
Then, the COVID-19 pandemic arrived in Dubuque, and many people who worked downtown moved to working from home, at least temporarily.
As a result, parking ramps that once were congested and had waiting lists for reserved spaces suddenly were sparsely filled. Streets that were once noisy with the coming and going of workers were much quieter.
“When COVID hit, we were able to very quickly equip our folks to be able to work remotely,” said Laura Hughes, chief marketing officer for HTLF, which employs about 500 people in Dubuque. “A large number of our positions were transitioned to a work-from-home environment.”
In January 2021, entries at the Iowa Street, Five Flags and Intermodal parking ramps fell to 5,328 — a 74% decline compared to the same month the prior year.
In January 2022, the count rebounded to 15,735, though that total still fell below the same month in both 2019 and in 2020.
But the parking ramp counts only show part of the parking picture.
Overall parking revenue for the city already was declining prior to the pandemic. In fiscal year 2018, which ran through the end of June 2018, the city collected $3,568,731 in parking revenue for all city-owned ramps, parking lots and street parking meters, along with parking ticket fines.
In fiscal year 2019, parking revenue fell to $3,339,034, largely driven by drops in revenue from many of the city’s ramps and parking ticket fines.
The total fell again in 2020 to $2,905,891, with ramps, lots and street meters all dropping in revenue. Due to the pandemic, the city suspended parking meter fees from March 19 to June 1 and parking ramp fees from March 19 to July 1 that year.
The fall continued in fiscal year 2021, when the city only brought in $2,319,234 in parking revenue.
The city projects that parking revenue is bouncing back in fiscal year 2022, which ends on June 30, to the tune of an estimated $2,872,424. As of April 14, the city has earned $2,062,684, with about two and a half months remaining in the fiscal year.
In fiscal year 2023, the city projects another increase in parking revenue, to $2,956,311.
Workplace changes at major employers
For Dubuque’s major downtown employers, many employees have returned to the office, but the nature of how they now work continues to impact overall parking demand.
While a minority of downtown employees still are working exclusively from home, many are operating on a hybrid schedule, working at the office on some days and working at home on others.
“We have predominantly moved to a hybrid workforce schedule right now,” said David Becker, CEO of Cottingham & Butler. “We are seeing a lot of our employees working three days at week in the office and the rest at home.”
Becker estimated that about 75% to 80% of Cottingham’s downtown workforce is following a hybrid schedule, while about 15% work remotely full time. The remainder are working at the office full time.
Other companies also are offering hybrid work options.
Dupaco Community Credit Union moved 219 employees into the Voices Building in the Millwork District following its $38 million renovation.
Chief Marketing Officer Dave Klavitter said about 6% of the company’s employees still are working entirely remotely, but many others are splitting their time between working from home and in the office.
“It’s something that we have continued to embrace and nurture thanks to what we have learned through COVID,” Klavitter said. “We know we have flexibility.”
Hughes said space has been set aside for all of HTLF’s downtown employees to work in the Roshek Building, but several have transitioned to working on a hybrid schedule.
Officials with both Dupaco and HTLF said they believe the transition to hybrid work might become a permanent fixture for their companies.
“There’s definitely a shift in employee expectations in having some of that flexibility,” Hughes said. “I think hybrid is becoming a very desirable option.”
Some companies also are pursuing initiatives to encourage employees to seek alternative methods of transportation to and from work.
Dupaco has a program that provides employees with a monthly stipend to cover parking costs. If they choose to carpool, walk or bike to work instead, then they get to keep that money for themselves.
Klavitter said the program is designed to encourage employees to utilize alternative methods of transportation and to reduce the company’s overall demand for parking.
“If we were to build a parking lot, that would cost the company anyway,” Klavitter said. “We’re trying to minimalize the parking we currently have by encouraging our employees to look at the alternatives.”
Robert Daughters is one of the Dupaco employees who walks to work instead of driving. For Daughters, walking from his home on Jackson Street saves his family the expense of owning more than one car and is a good source of exercise.
“It makes a lot of financial sense if you are working downtown,” he said. “The money that I’m not spending on a second vehicle can instead go to improving our home.”
These changes in workplaces downtown are influencing the demand for parking.
Such changes are something that cities throughout the U.S. are grappling with, said Joseph Schofer, professor emeritus of civil and environmental engineering at Northwestern University in Illinois.
“It’s an uncertain future that we are dealing with,” he said. “The demands for urban transportation have changed, and cities need to be cautious in making investments.”
City of Dubuque re-examines its position
In mid-March, Dubuque City Council members voted unanimously to approve delaying the completion deadline for the planned $20 million parking ramp project tied to the development agreement with Cottingham & Butler, HTLF and Roshek Property LLC. Under the agreement, the city agreed to construct a 500-space parking facility to accommodate the anticipated expansion of staff by HTLF and Cottingham at the Roshek Building
This marked the second time the project’s deadline was extended from its original completion time of December 2022. The city must now complete the parking ramp by Dec. 31, 2024.
Last year, council members approved spending $1.7 million to purchase the property at 880 and 898 Central Ave. to serve as the site of the planned ramp.
At the time, city officials attributed the decision to further delay the project due to low demand for parking caused by the pandemic. City Manager Mike Van Milligen said the project could be further delayed if parking demand does not increase in the coming years, but he stressed that the city is bound by the development agreement to construct the parking facility.
The city also recently moved to more broadly reexamine the demands of parking and transportation downtown in a post-pandemic world.
“We’re looking at the entire downtown,” said Transportation Services Manager Knuckey. “We know that not all companies are back yet, so we need to make sure we take that into account. We need this to be flexible.”
In December, council members approved soliciting bids for a consultant that would develop a “smart parking and mobility management plan.” The city anticipates it will spend $250,000 to $325,000 to complete the plan. Knuckey said city staff members are interviewing consultants who submitted proposals for the work.
Knuckey described the plan as a comprehensive study and examination of parking needs downtown that would provide the city with guidance on the future.
A major component of the study is an examination of the viability of implementing “smart parking technology.” Making alternative transportation methods more accessible, including walking and using bikes and scooters, also will be examined, Knuckey said.
The term “smart parking technology” covers a wide spectrum of tools that many cities already use. In 2020, the City of Dubuque launched a pilot program to install 100 “smart parking meters” — both single-space meters and multi-space kiosks. The meters and kiosks provided residents with detailed information on rates and time limits, along with allowing credit or debit card payment. For the city, they provided extensive, real-time data on parking usage downtown and improved the city’s ability to enforce parking violations.
Hughes, of HTLF, said many downtown businesses would benefit from the use of smart parking technology. She pointed to the high number of employees working on a hybrid schedule but requiring the reservation of a parking ramp spot five days a week.
“We would really appreciate some kind of smart parking technology,” she said. “It would be wonderful if we could just buy parking spaces when we needed them.”
Schofer, of Northwestern University, said cities should re-examine their downtown transportation and parking needs since the pandemic drastically altered workforce habits and parking demand, though he acknowledged that future demand remains tough to predict at this point.
“I think caution is the right approach,” he said. “... It’s hard to know what life will be like in two years. If you make major investments in parking that don’t pan out, you’re going to be stuck with that.”
Van Milligen said the city’s investment in parking has ensured economic development in the city. He pointed to figures from Dubuque Main Street that estimate the downtown has experienced $263 million worth of new construction, $479 million in building rehabilitation and $204 million in real estate sales since 1985, and he added that there is even more potential for further development in the future that will require more downtown parking.
“There are huge buildings downtown that are 100% vacant,” Van Milligen said. “If the city ever expects private developers to invest in these buildings, there’s going to have to be more places for these people to park.”
The city also is moving to maintain its existing parking ramps.
In 2020, City Council members approved spending $300,000 for emergency repairs of the Iowa Street and Locust Street parking ramps, both of which were constructed in the 1960s. Inspections of the ramps found loose concrete on various levels of the structures.
In late March of this year, council members approved soliciting bids for a consultant to develop a parking ramps condition assessment and maintenance plan, estimated to cost $136,000. Knuckey said the plan will seek to identify future maintenance needs of the aging parking ramps and allow for the future repairs of those structures to be planned and budgeted.
Overall, Knuckey said, city officials seek to take a step back and reexamine how to approach downtown parking and transportation.
“We are going through this whole thing with an open mind,” he said. “Now that things are where they are at, what is the new solution for a city of our size to move forward?”