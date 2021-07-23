Sorry, an error occurred.
Heartland Financial USA announced this week that it would issue a quarterly cash dividend of 25 cents per share on the company’s common stock, payable Aug. 30 to stockholders of record on Aug. 16.
As of June 30, there were about 42.2 million common shares outstanding listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol HTLF, according to a press release.
Heartland Financial USA, headquartered in Dubuque, is a diversified financial services company with assets of nearly $18 billion.
The company provides banking, mortgage, investment and other financial services and has a presence in 12 states, including Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin.
