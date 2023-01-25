DELHI, Iowa – Authorities said a Delaware County man threatened to bring a gun to a bar after a disturbance.
Michael J. Whalen, 47, of Delhi, is charged in Iowa District Court of Delaware County with threat of terrorism and disorderly conduct.
Court documents state that authorities responded at about 11 p.m. Saturday to Delhi Landing in Delhi. Authorities learned that Whalen had caused a disturbance in the back bar area when he became “belligerent with the female DJ and told her he would ‘ruin your life,’” documents state.
Patrons attempted to escort Whalen out of the bar and make him leave the premises. Once outside, Whalen “grabbed the beard of another male subject,” documents state.
Whalen left the area before law enforcement arrived. Shortly after that, Whalen allegedly posted four messages that referenced returning to the bar with a gun on the Delhi Landing Facebook page
Authorities said five people were in the bar at the time that the Facebook comments were discovered. Fearful of the threats, those in the bar locked the doors of the building and hid.
Authorities later located Whalen at his residence after his son called 911 to report that Whalen was unresponsive.
Whalen was “medically cleared and read his Miranda warning,” documents state. Whalen admitted to making the posts on Facebook but told authorities that it was a joke.