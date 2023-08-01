Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium in Dubuque concludes its Taste of Summer event series this week.
The event will be held from 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, in the museum’s boatyard and plaza, 350 E. Third St.
The food truck lineup will feature The Crêpe Iron, Birds., Magoo’s Pizza and Vesperman Farms Ice Cream.
Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket, as a limited number of picnic tables will be available.
The event is free and open to all ages. Beverage sales and donations will support the museum’s conservation efforts to save endangered species.
Live music will be performed by Boys of Lloyd and Boogie Monster Funk.
