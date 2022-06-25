Dubuque police are investigating a shooting Thursday night in Dubuque.

Lt. Ted McClimon said officers responded in the 2300 block of Central Avenue at about 8:05 p.m. Thursday after a shooting was reported. Shell casings were found in the area.

No injuries were reported, but two residences and one vehicle were damaged. Police also confirmed that a vehicle hit a building in the area and then fled the scene.

McClimon said no arrests have been made in connection with the shooting yet.

This marks the fifth incident of gunshots fired with criminal intent in Dubuque so far this year. In 2021, 21 such incidents were reported.

