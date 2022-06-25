Dubuque police are investigating a shooting Thursday night in Dubuque.
Lt. Ted McClimon said officers responded in the 2300 block of Central Avenue at about 8:05 p.m. Thursday after a shooting was reported. Shell casings were found in the area.
No injuries were reported, but two residences and one vehicle were damaged. Police also confirmed that a vehicle hit a building in the area and then fled the scene.
McClimon said no arrests have been made in connection with the shooting yet.
This marks the fifth incident of gunshots fired with criminal intent in Dubuque so far this year. In 2021, 21 such incidents were reported.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.