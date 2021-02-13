Dubuque Community School District officials are investigating "racially insensitive" comments made by a Hempstead High School staff member in advance of a live-streamed girls basketball game Tuesday evening, according to a district official.
Upon learning of the comments, the live stream was immediately taken down.
Mike Cyze, chief communications officer for the district, said the investigation is gathering information from various sources about exactly what was said. "Based on the reports, the comments would be most accurately categorized as using foul language and as racially insensitive," Cyze said in an email Saturday.
The comments came before the start of a girls basketball game between Hempstead and Waterloo West High School at Moody Gym. A live microphone picked up the comments before tip-off. While Cyze said there is no exact transcript of the comments, the investigation showed that a Hempstead staff member could be heard saying, "If the score gets out of hand quickly, we might want to play the National Anthem again to stop it."
Family members of Waterloo West players watching the livestream informed a West administrator present at the game who spoke to Hempstead officials, according to a report by the Waterloo Courier.
The comments did not include any racial slur nor any reference to any individual, Cyze said.
"We take any allegations like this seriously and strive to always foster an environment that embraces the diversity around us and creates a positive learning community," Cyze said.
Dubuque school district officials reached out to Waterloo West girls coach Dr. Anthony Pappas and Principal Andy Miehe to discuss what happened and express apologies, Cyze said.