A Dubuque man recently was sentenced to 30 days in jail and two years of probation for assaulting another man with a wooden club.
Tony J. Lester, 42, of Dubuque, was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to assault causing bodily injury. A charge of assault with a dangerous weapon was dismissed as part of a plea deal.
Lester also will receive credit for time already in jail, according to the order from Iowa District Associate Judge Mark Hostager.
Court documents state that Dubuque police responded to Hammerhead’s Bar and Billiards, 2095 Kerper Blvd., on Oct. 9. There, an officer found Ricky L. Nesteby, 61, of Dubuque, with a head laceration.
Nesteby said Lester assaulted him in the parking lot “with what he described as a wooden club,” documents state. Nesteby said the assault was unprovoked, and Lester fled the area.
Travis J. Lenz, 42, of Dubuque, told police that he saw Lester pull up by Nesteby’s vehicle and began “striking him roughly one or two times near Nesteby’s head region” with a wooden object, documents state.
Officers met with Lester at his residence. Lester initially denied any involvement but made “limited admissions” to the assault after his arrest, stating that “he had enough,” documents state.