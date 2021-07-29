Sorry, an error occurred.
A second collection box is accepting used eyeglasses and hearing aids in Dubuque.
The Dubuque Noon Lions Club recently installed a collection box at Hy-Vee, 400 S. Locust St.
The club’s first box was installed earlier this year at Asbury Plaza Hy-Vee, 2395 Northwest Arterial.
The club has collected 1,670 pair of eyeglasses and 26 hearing aids in the boxes.
Collected eyeglasses and hearing aids are transported to the Lions Eyeglass Recycling and Hearing Aid Center to be refashioned and provided to people in need.
