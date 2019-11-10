Iowa State University Extension and Outreach will host multiple informational meetings about Farm Bill programs in 2020.
The 2020 Farm Bill Decisions programs will be held throughout northeast Iowa. The 2.5-hour meetings will “discuss important considerations for Iowa farmland owners and operators,” according to a press release. Local meetings:
- 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, Keystone AEA in Elkader.
- 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, Fairgrounds Community Center in Manchester.
- 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, City Hall in Epworth.