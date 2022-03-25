The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:

  • Joey M. Keil, 39, of 1160 Savanna Drive, was arrested at 6 a.m. Thursday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging third-degree theft and forgery.
  • Robert E. Young Jr., 48, of 1308 Rhomberg Ave., reported the theft of items worth $950 between March 8 and 11:40 a.m. Wednesday from his residence.

Tags

Recommended for you

Comments disabled.