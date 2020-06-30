PLATTEVILLE, Wis. -- Platteville Main Street Program has been designated as a 2020 Accredited Main Street America program.
Accredited status is Main Street America’s top tier of recognition and signifies a demonstrated commitment to comprehensive commercial district revitalization and a track record of successfully applying the Main Street Approach, according to a press release.
“Being nationally accredited has gone a long way for our Main Street Program to receive support,” said Executive Director Jack Luedtke in the release. “It has been a great aid in achieving $45 million in economic development construction for our Main Street district in the last five years.”
Platteville Main Street Program’s performance is evaluated by Wisconsin Main Street Program, which works in partnership with Main Street America to identify local programs that meet 10 performance standards.