Dubuque Community Schools will receive more than $400,000 thanks to a legal settlement with a contractor in connection to flooding at Dubuque Senior High School in 2017.
School board members on Wednesday approved a proposed compromise and settlement for the district’s lawsuit against Conlon Construction Co.
By accepting the agreement, the district will receive $422,500 from Conlon’s insurer. In exchange, the district will release Conlon and its insurer from any claims related to a sewer backup in July 2017 that caused flooding at Senior.
“We’re just happy this has come to closure and we can move forward,” said Kevin Kelleher, the district’s chief financial officer.
District officials had claimed a breach of contract during a $29 million renovation project at Senior.
Alleged violations included “breaches of contract and/or acts of omissions” by McDermott Excavating, of Dubuque, which officials said led to the sewer backup and flooding. McDermott was a subcontractor for Conlon at the time.
The agreement states that officials from Conlon deny the claims made against them, but believe reasonable evidence exists that McDermott’s actions substantially contributed to the damage.
Conlon and its insurer sought to add McDermott as a party to the lawsuit, but a judge dismissed the subcontractor from the suit. Conlon and its insurer plan to pursue “mediation, arbitration and/or (a lawsuit)” against McDermott, according to the settlement agreement.
Attempts to reach officials from both Conlon and McDermott to provide comment for this story were unsuccessful.
The agreement states that the settlement “is in no way intended or construed to be an admission of liability by Conlon Construction Co. or its insurer.”
Kelleher said the settlement will go into effect once the district receives the check from Conlon’s insurance company. The construction business also has agreed to the settlement, he said.
The 2017 incident caused a little less than $360,000 in damage, Kelleher said. The district also has incurred attorney fees over the course of the lawsuit process.
The settlement money will pay for the damage and “a good portion” of those attorney fees, according to Kelleher.
“With the board’s approval, I think the district is very pleased at the results of this,” he said. “We were able to recover taxpayer dollars that were used to pay for damage and getting the school back up and operating in time for the beginning of the school year.”