A Dubuque organization has received funding to assist eligible low-income residents who are at imminent risk of eviction.
Community Solutions of Eastern Iowa has received $25,000, according to a press release from the office of Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds.
The release states that the funding is part of nearly $9 million in statewide assistance that also will provide support for homeless shelter operations. The funds come from a supplemental appropriation to the Emergency Solutions Grant program through the federal CARES Act.
Assistance available to eligible residents includes rent and utility payments, legal assistance, application fees, security and utility deposits, moving costs, case management and credit repair. All financial assistance is paid directly to landlords and service providers.