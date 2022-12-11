Canfield Hotel fire
This screenshot taken from a video surveillance camera shows Dubuque firefighters responding to the blaze at the Canfield Hotel located at 36 West 4th St. on Wednesday, Dec. 8.

A Dubuque woman recently was sentenced to two to five years of probation, including spending time at a state correctional facility, for setting a Dubuque hotel fire that displaced 37 people.

Crystal M. Farrell, 43, was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to a charge of second-degree arson for the fire at Canfield Hotel. Farrell initially was charged with first-degree arson but pleaded guilty to the lesser-included offense.