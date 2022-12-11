A Dubuque woman recently was sentenced to two to five years of probation, including spending time at a state correctional facility, for setting a Dubuque hotel fire that displaced 37 people.
Crystal M. Farrell, 43, was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to a charge of second-degree arson for the fire at Canfield Hotel. Farrell initially was charged with first-degree arson but pleaded guilty to the lesser-included offense.
As part of her probation, Farrell must reside at the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm St. for one year or until maximum benefits are achieved, according to the sentencing order from Judge Michael Shubatt. If she violates the terms of her probation, Farrell faces 10 years in prison.
County Attorney C.J. May III said in an email that Assistant County Attorney Amanda Lassance handled the case. A plea agreement with a lesser charge and reduced sentence was decided after speaking with the hotel’s owners, May said.
“Defendant Farrell has no criminal history and a history of brain health issues, which were evident at the time of the offense and which were the subject of a formal competency evaluation,” May said in the email. “... The plea negotiations addressed the need to protect the community by placing the defendant in custody of the Department of Corrections and addressing the brain health of the defendant.”
The fire at Canfield Hotel was reported at about 8:30 p.m. Dec. 8, 2021. Court documents state that first responders found smoke and flames coming from a fourth-floor window.
Farrell approached police officers who arrived on scene and said she started the blaze by setting her divorce paperwork on fire, documents state.
“Farrell stated she yelled throughout the hotel that she was going to do this and called the fire department to warn them she was going to set these documents on fire on her bed,” documents state.
When questioned by authorities, Farrell said she had lived in the hotel for about two and a half months and that the “voices in her head” told her to start the fire, documents state.
When asked if she intended to set fire with people still in the hotel, she said, “Sure,” according to documents.