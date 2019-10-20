MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Local cattle producers are invited to an upcoming listening session in rural Maquoketa.
The event will be hosted by the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at Johnson Family Farms, 101 300th Ave.
A press release states that the association “has been dedicated to improving market conditions for Iowa’s independent cattle producers since long before the Holcomb, Kan., Tyson plant fire (in August). However, recent market conditions have added more urgency to the situation, and ICA’s volunteer leaders are actively searching for new solutions to the market problems faced in the upper Midwest.”
The sessions will feature an “open forum to discuss new ideas” and hear about policy proposals.