PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The City of Platteville attorney has determined that existing animal kennel operators who hold city licenses must abide by new rules pertaining to animal possession currently under consideration by the Common Council.
The inquiry was prompted by the city’s only licensed kennel operator, Dan Winch, who is protesting the changes. He said they will prevent him from continuing to operate his dog breeding and boarding business.
The modifications would reduce the number of dogs and cats a private or business kennel owner can possess and expand land setback requirements.
The ordinance also would create an appeals process, which council members have encouraged Winch to utilize if they approve the animal ordinance changes.