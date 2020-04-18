Educators in Iowa and Illinois are charting a course for the coming weeks after governors in each state announced that school campuses will remain closed for the remainder of the academic year.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday announced that students will not return to their school buildings this school year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers announced a similar move Thursday.
“I’m just disappointed that we’re not going to get to see them this school year,” said T.J. Potts, superintendent of the East Dubuque, Ill., school district.
Schools in all three states have been shuttered since mid-March. Many students have transitioned to various means of distance learning.
“We just are not going to be where we need to be by May 1 to give them the information they need to put the plans in place to try to figure out how to reopen school,” Reynolds said during a press conference Friday. “We spent a lot of time trying to figure out if we could do that, and it just wasn’t possible.”
Supporting students
While Iowa’s campuses will remain closed, districts still are required to provide learning opportunities through the end of the school year, Reynolds said. State officials are allowing schools to waive lost instructional time requirements if they offer voluntary or required learning to students.
Iowa Department of Education Director Ann Lebo said districts by July 1 must submit plans for students to return to school. Those could include summer school, enrichment activities or other opportunities to address the disruption.
State officials also will waive the requirement that schools begin their academic year no earlier than Aug. 23.
“It isn’t easy, and we are doing everything we can to support our students’ families and students as they adjust to a new way of learning and of life,” Lebo said.
Pritzker on Friday highlighted steps districts around Illinois have taken to provide students with educational opportunities from a distance. He said students should be given grades that reflect the unique challenges of the pandemic.
“We want students to be treated with enough understanding that teachers are not using it as a compliance tool to give them a bad grade because they don’t have an internet connection or their internet connection is spotty,” he said.
State Superintendent of Education Carmen Ayala said the Illinois State Board of Education will be releasing transition guidance to help educators address learning loss and students’ social and emotional needs when they return to the classroom.
Charting a course
Local school leaders said they are disappointed that students will not return to campus this year, but they were not surprised by the announcements.
“We didn’t know what the governor was necessarily going to say, but watching the news and trying to keep up with events the same as everybody else, (I’m) not completely shocked that we won’t be back in school,” said Stan Rheingans, superintendent of Dubuque Community Schools. “But it is unfortunate.”
He said district officials in the coming days will firm up a plan for the end of this school year and what they will do in the fall to get students caught up. Dubuque students currently receive optional learning opportunities.
“We’ll have a good, solid plan here in the next few days,” Rheingans said.
Rick Colpitts, superintendent of the Western Dubuque Community School District, said district leaders already were working on plans in case students did not return to school this year. They will explore the possibility of starting the school year earlier, among other options.
“There’s going to be a lot of recovery that needs to happen, so the longer the school year is next year, the better,” Colpitts said, noting that his district likely will continue providing optional enrichment through the end of the year.
Holy Family Catholic Schools in Dubuque recently began requiring students to participate in online learning opportunities. Those will continue through the end of the school year, Chief Administrator Phillip Bormann said.
“We’re thinking that we’re in a really good place,” he said. “We were forecasting this was a possibility, so we set in place early on making sure kids had what they need to do school.”
Illinois district leaders also said they will continue with their schools’ distance-learning programs.
“My feedback from the teachers and my principals are that it’s going extremely well,” said Craig Mathers, interim superintendent of the Galena school district. “A very large amount of our kids and families have been engaged.”
Still, he acknowledged that the district will have to fill in some gaps for students when they return.
“There absolutely will be gaps that will have to be made up,” Mathers said. “We’re going to have to identify what those gaps are and provide extra instruction for those kids.”
Potts also said his students will continue with their virtual learning program. While it is unfortunate that students will not be returning to school this year, Pritzker’s announcement does give schools a more clear timeline for what schools can expect, Potts said.
“Let’s figure out, instead of, ‘Hey, how are we doing this for the next two or three weeks,’ how are we doing this for the rest of the school year?” he said.